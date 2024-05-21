Rain, rain.. blow away!

Orange is one of the flattering colours, and it gives a cheerful look. Darker shades of yellow exude warmth and vitality, and can take a bit of stains as well.

Shades of blues would go well with the grey clouds blocking the clear skies out. Aquamarine can be a great pick, sure to please one’s senses. Metallic shades like silver, copper, and gold, too, have takers.

Well, the weather also demands functional fashion. Translucent raincoats allow one to show off outfits even when it’s pouring. Though not so common in Kerala, donning a trench coat, pocketable parka, and puffer jackets, can keep one warm and the outfits safe.

“Denim jackets, and denim fabric in general, can stay in the wardrobe. Denim takes forever to dry. It also gets heavy and uncomfortable once wet. Fabrics such as cotton, nylon, and polyester work well this season,” says Mayzaideh Khalid, creative fashion stylist.

Let your outfit speak for itself

Oversized clothing, baggy jeans and mom jeans are going to be in vogue for some time and they fit well for this season, too. As casuals, parachute pants can be a constant for this season. “Pairing it with a T-shirt or a loose fit tip and a funky cap, you are good to go,” says Mayzaideh.

She notes that co-ord sets have become a go-to choice for fashion enthusiasts. “When paired with stylish boots, they can give a sophisticated evening look, and with clogs, a casual vibe,” says Mayzaideh. Besides co-ord sets, knee-length dresses and Kaftans are also top choices.

Jebin Johny, founder of clothing brand Jebsispar advises to avoid lengthy clothes. “In Kerala, the majority don’t dress according to the season. Though saris can be bothersome during rain, one can always drape them in chic ways – like knee-length saris. When styled with boots, or peppy coloured crocs, it can make one stand out, ” he says.

Sreejith also says that normal saris aren’t a good option for this weather. “Put the pallu over your neck, and the pleats could be loose. Crop sweatshirts, cold shoulder tops, layering with jackets — there are lots of possibilities with saris,” he says.

Accessories: Umbrellas to pashmina

Umbrellas, of course, are one of the best accessories to level up any look during the rainy season. While vintage black umbrellas with wooden handles remain a classic choice, coloured ones – neon shades, solid colours, polka dots – can pep things up. Transparent umbrellas are another option for those who want it wacky yet simple.

“Even if you are not experimenting with the outfits, it is necessary to have at least one element to stand out. Umbrellas can do the trick,” says Ammu. “A pashmina shawl can be another great addition that can complement any look.” Mayzaideh recommends accessories like clear and transparent bags work well for women. “Puffer bags dry quickly, and also give a chic look,” she adds. For men, Sooraj says, leather bags are an all-time classic. Woollen and synthetic ones with fine texture and designs also work well, he adds.