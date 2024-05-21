Tete-a-tea

KOCHI: As a nutritionist and wellness coach, I often get queries about the teas and its infinite variants. So, without rambling around much, here is a quick chai pe charcha for the day:
Tea is made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis plant
There are numerous types of tea, based on how the leaves are processed – green, white, black, oolong, etc.
There are herbal teas as well that are made of dried flowers, fruits, herbs, etc.
Benefits
Tea is rich in antioxidant compounds such as catechins (mostly seen in green tea), theaflavins, thearubigins, and flavonoids. These antioxidants can neutralise free radicals and also help in reducing oxidative stress on our body.
Tea polyphenols, particularly catechins in green tea and theaflavins in black tea, have been shown to lower LDL levels and improve the lipid profile.
Some studies suggest that regular tea consumption is associated with a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases.
L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea, can cross the blood-brain barrier and promote alpha wave production in the brain. This can help in achieving a state of relaxed alertness and improved attention. L-theanine, along with caffeine, can enhance cognitive function.
Does tea contain caffeine?
Yes, tea contains caffeine, although the amount varies depending on the type of tea and its preparation. Black tea has the highest amount of caffeine, while white tea has the least.
The amount of caffeine can vary based on how long we brew the tea. Certain varieties, such as Assam black tea, naturally have higher caffeine levels compared to others varieties like Darjeeling.
Coffee has 2 to 3 times more caffeine than tea.
Note that herbal teas are caffeine-free, as they are made from flowers, fruits and herbs and not from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant.
How much tea is too much tea?
While moderate tea consumption is generally healthy for most individuals, excessive intake can cause negative side effects such as anxiety, headaches, digestive problems,and sleep disturbances. Most people can safely enjoy 3 to 4 cups (710–950 ml) of tea per day without issues, although some may experience side effects even at lower amounts.
Individuals with higher sensitivity to caffeine may experience side effects like insomnia, jitteriness, increased heart rate, and digestive issues at lower levels of tea consumption. Such people need to consume fewer cups of tea, or switch to white/ decaffeinated tea that has lower caffeine content.
Does tea help lose weight?
Weight loss happens when you consume fewer calories than what you spend. Some studies suggest that certain compounds in tea can help reduce appetite, potentially leading to lower calorie intake.
Catechins in tea may help boost metabolism, enhance fat oxidation, and improve insulin sensitivity. However, one should never consume tea as a means of losing weight or improving health. Effective weight loss and health improvement requires a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced and nutritious diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep.
The writer is CEO of NuvoVivo Centre for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research and SOLVEMyHealth, and author of ‘The Midriff Crisis’