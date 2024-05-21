Tete-a-tea

KOCHI: As a nutritionist and wellness coach, I often get queries about the teas and its infinite variants. So, without rambling around much, here is a quick chai pe charcha for the day:

There are herbal teas as well that are made of dried flowers, fruits, herbs, etc.

There are numerous types of tea, based on how the leaves are processed – green, white, black, oolong, etc.

Tea is made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis plant

Benefits

Tea is rich in antioxidant compounds such as catechins (mostly seen in green tea), theaflavins, thearubigins, and flavonoids. These antioxidants can neutralise free radicals and also help in reducing oxidative stress on our body.

Tea polyphenols, particularly catechins in green tea and theaflavins in black tea, have been shown to lower LDL levels and improve the lipid profile.

Some studies suggest that regular tea consumption is associated with a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases.