The art & prose of The Pig Flip

KOCHI: [To Joshy] What led you to create a graphic novel?

Joshy: I used to draw from a young age. I guess, the interest bloomed then. However, doing a graphic novel wasn’t even on my radar at that time. I had many ideas apt for graphic novels, but the yearning then was to see them all turned into short films.

When did you become accustomed to graphic novels?

Joshy: It was in the early 2000s, during my stint with Toonz in Thiruvananthapuram. It is one of the earliest animation studios in Kerala. I was introduced to many graphic novels as part of the work. It opened my eyes. Yet, I didn’t imagine doing one myself.

So, when did you conceive the idea to do one?

Joshy: In the 2012-’13 period. I had returned home then and had a lot of time on my hands. I wanted to do something creative. So when I struck upon a story idea (which eventually became The Pig Flip), I thought why not do it as a graphic novel? An abundance of time was a big enabler; it allowed me to think clearly. For an artist, the thought process is as important as creating art.

Why a graphic novel? And what were the steps?

Joshy: Because, unlike cinema, which requires an array of people, I could finish this work by myself. That was its biggest allure. First, I sat down to write a good story. Line by line, not caring to think that this was eventually going to be a graphic novel and, hence, could do away with meticulous text. This process took three months, and several drafts.

The next step was to draw. I sketched rough ideas. That helped me understand how many pages it would take, how the illustrations should be, etc. Later, I refined each page. Water-coloured the works and digitised them.This took seven months.