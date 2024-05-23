The tyranny of art

So, what made him unleash his fury on seemingly harmless works of art? Hitler was an artist himself in his earlier days but was rejected twice by Vienna’s Academy of Fine Arts. Perhaps this rejection triggered his reactions towards art in the later years. As the Nazis spread their reign of terror, art that was modern (a genre that Hitler despised) was systematically destroyed and the artists had to either conform or flee.

Art took another blow from Communism in Russia when Josef Stalin came to power. In 1932, he abolished all independent art and wanted artists to owe allegiance to the party. Images were altered and films were destroyed. Officially approved art was supreme. The Soviet Communist Party went on a rampage against religion- destroying art and architecture in churches due to its religious content. A few museum workers desperately strived to save the art before the demolition by secretly storing it in various locations. It was only after the Soviet Union collapsed that many of these artworks were restored.

The same happened in China when the Chinese Revolution sought to eradicate traditional art as well as those that did not fit in. Many artworks were destroyed by the Communist Party and artists were persecuted. Mao Zedong, the founding member of the Party, proclaimed that art cannot be for art’s sake but instead, needed to speak the language of the peasant’s life and the glories of the regime. Similarly, artists who painted murals were tortured during the tyranny of Augusto Pinochet in Chile.

Why has art been repeatedly assaulted by the powerful? Artists have always strived to be the conscience keepers of society. They have challenged authoritarianism throughout history and taken on carefully built power structures. Silencing art is about ensuring control and creating a society that does not dissent. This is precisely why the world needs art, for if art is stifled, all light will be extinguished.