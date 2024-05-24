Boozter shot?

KOCHI: Kerala is likely to see long-expected revision of the state excise policy this June. And there is already considerable buzz about possible changes to existing norms.

However, it remains to be seen whether the policy, which has been getting much traction in the media, would measure up to the expectations of stakeholders, especially the tourism industry. Hopes are high for a “positive policy” aimed at boosting tourism.

Some of the changes expected in the new excise policy are the removal of the dry days on the first of every month, allowing standalone restaurants in tourism zones to apply for a three-month licence during peak season, and allowing two-star hotels to apply for beer and wine permits.

“It should be noted that tourism is one industry in Kerala that has been doing well despite several curbs,” says hospitality guru Jose Dominic. “However, the current excise policy has made things difficult for the sector to sustain growth.”

Jose, founder and former CEO of the CGH Earth group, welcomes the “supposed decision to do away with the dry day on the first of every month”. He terms the existing norm an “absurd policy”.

Tourist guide Rajesh P R , too, calls it an “absurd rule”. “It’s a struggle to explain to foreign clients about these dry days. Such a rule doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world,” he says.

Kerala Travel Mart Society president Jose Predeep echoes the same sentiment. “Thanks to this policy, the state has been losing out on big MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and destination-wedding business,” he highlights.

“Shutting down bars by 11pm is another dampener. Groups that visit the state, as part of MICE and destination weddings, may have their dinner sessions late in the evening. Stringent closure of bars at 11pm often leads to an embarrassing situation.”

Predeep, along with other stakeholders, has been pushing for bar timings to be revised from 11am to 11pm to 10am to midnight. He suggests that the extension of timing beyond midnight could also be thought of.

“They can charge an extra fee for this, and the excise authorities may be empowered to decide on a case-to-case basis,” he says. “Harsh restrictions cause a huge revenue loss to the hospitality industry and, in effect, the state government”.

Former deputy director of Kerala Tourism Prashant Vasudev agrees, adding that the timing curbs should be “relaxed in hotels and restaurants in tourism zones” on a pilot basis.