Zip through city roads with Yulu

KOCHI: You’ve likely spotted youngsters gliding along on a charming blue electric scooter through the city roads.
This vehicle, provided by Bengaluru-based Yulu in collaboration with Zeco Mobility, has quickly become a favoured mode of transport for Kochi’s residents, particularly for short trips. And why wouldn’t it be? It is budget-friendly, available 24x7, and fully electric.
“Yulu offers a leisure-based mobility service that’s available for rent,” says R Shyam Shankar, the founder of Zeco Mobility, adding “Our goal is to deliver a transportation solution that’s both affordable and zero-carbon.”
Indeed. It’s safe to say that these scooters have not only become a staple for short commutes in Kochi but have also transformed how the city moves. With a top speed of 25 km per hour, the scooters cater to anyone over 16. No driving licence is required.
While the scooters excel in manoeuvrability and ease of use, the absence of rear-view mirrors and indicators is a noted drawback, requiring riders to look back before making turns. Addressing the equipment concerns, Shyam mentions plans to equip the scooters with rear-view mirrors. “The only concern here is regarding the safety of the property. Before installing one, we have to ensure that there’d be no vandalism,” he says.
With auto and cab fares rising, Yulu offers a cost-effective alternative. It costs Rs 129 for one hour, Rs 250 for three, Rs 350 for eight, and Rs 499 for 24 hours.
The vehicles can cover nearly 60km on full charge, with details accessible via the Yulu app. “We have rolled out 50 scooters under the ‘Leisure Mobility’ category. These come with the convenience of swapping a depleted vehicle for a fully charged one at any of Yulu’s EV zones — at Saradhy Sports Centre and JNI Stadium Zone,” says Shyam. The city will see more such zones in the coming years.
Shyam reveals ongoing discussions for potential zones in collaboration with Kochi Water Metro and the Greater Cochin Development Authority, targeting areas like Kakkanad, Fort Kochi, and Vyttila station, as well as in Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, and Marine Drive. “We’re also exploring the launch of a ‘DEX’ mobility category specifically for delivery executives by November this year, which will feature additional amenities like a carrier and mobile holder,” he adds.
The scooters are unlocked through a mobile app, and charges are based on usage duration. This pay-as-you-go model eliminates the need for hefty investments in personal vehicles and associated upkeep costs. The electric scooters are particularly useful for the last-mile journey, enhancing connectivity from public transport points to final destinations.
“It’s budget-friendly and fun for outings with friends, says Sooraj K R, a youngster on his way to pick up the vehicle from the JNI Stadium zone. “I prefer it over waiting for autos or negotiating over fares,” he adds.
Zeco Mobility also has plans to expand to Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.