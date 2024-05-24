Zip through city roads with Yulu

KOCHI: You’ve likely spotted youngsters gliding along on a charming blue electric scooter through the city roads.

This vehicle, provided by Bengaluru-based Yulu in collaboration with Zeco Mobility, has quickly become a favoured mode of transport for Kochi’s residents, particularly for short trips. And why wouldn’t it be? It is budget-friendly, available 24x7, and fully electric.

“Yulu offers a leisure-based mobility service that’s available for rent,” says R Shyam Shankar, the founder of Zeco Mobility, adding “Our goal is to deliver a transportation solution that’s both affordable and zero-carbon.”

Indeed. It’s safe to say that these scooters have not only become a staple for short commutes in Kochi but have also transformed how the city moves. With a top speed of 25 km per hour, the scooters cater to anyone over 16. No driving licence is required.

While the scooters excel in manoeuvrability and ease of use, the absence of rear-view mirrors and indicators is a noted drawback, requiring riders to look back before making turns. Addressing the equipment concerns, Shyam mentions plans to equip the scooters with rear-view mirrors. “The only concern here is regarding the safety of the property. Before installing one, we have to ensure that there’d be no vandalism,” he says.