Adi Chakke!

KOCHI: There is nothing quite like jackfruit to turn a regular day into a celebration at home. As soon as the trees start bearing fruit, all members long for that irresistible aroma of ripeness.

When the sweet scent finally drifts through the backyard, it is like a magnet pulling everything together under the shade of the jackfruit tree. With great care, the elders begin cutting the giant fruit down and transporting it to the kitchen. Cutting it is not an easy task. It takes a lot of effort to avoid the sticky sap clinging to our hands and clothes. That is where the oil comes in handy. And as one slices it up, it is a must to set aside some pieces for neighbours.

Then the elders will gather around and separate the ripe fruit’s flesh. It’s a cozy scene, filled with laughter, memories, a little bit of rain, and the sweet aroma filling the air. But the magic is that no matter how much they extract, the bowl never seems to fill up completely. Because the quick hands of the children are ready to snatch up every piece before they even hit the bowl.

The seed of the fruit is also not thrown away. They may seem small, but they are mighty when it comes to flavour, and will be the star ingredient in the delicious curries in the coming days.

The Origin

Jackfruits, scientifically known as Artocarpus heterophyllus Lam, is an emotion and an experience for Malayalis. And these largest tree fruits on the planet are believed to have originated in the lush rainforests of the Western Ghats. Some research suggests India as its place of origin.

The fruit’s origin can be traced back to Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala dating back around 3,000-6,000 years, some say. Also, jackfruits have been cultivated in India for thousands of years, earning its status as one of the oldest cultivated fruits in the world.

As time passed, jackfruit found its way beyond the borders, spreading its branches across Southeast Asia, including countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In Sri Lanka, it has been a staple food since ancient times, serving as a reliable source of sustenance for both people and livestock, especially during times of scarcity when staple foodgrain were in short supply.

Despite its South Asian origins, jackfruit has made itself at home in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Warm and moist climates in Asia, Africa, and some parts of South America provide the ideal conditions for jackfruit trees to thrive.

There are numerous strains of jackfruit, with around 30 varieties found in the Indian subcontinent and another 30 types in Malaysia. The main varieties are firm and soft, each offering unique textures and flavours.