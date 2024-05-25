Hey foodies, have you tried Manichettan’s kappa-kanji?

KOCHI : New-gen eateries have been popping up across Kochi by the day. Yet, there are some old, quaint outlets that continue to draw their own set of fans. ‘Chettiyar kada’ aka ‘Manichettante kada’ in Tripunithura is one of them.

Opened in 1985, this humble shack is located near the iconic Hill Palace. Beloved by the residents of Tripunithura, the shop’s charm lies in its simplicity and its star dish, ‘kappa-kanji’ — a comforting tapioca porridge.

The outlet’s owner and master chef Kottakkaparambil P V Mani, 80, has been a longtime resident of Tripunithura. “There weren’t many shops or eateries here in the early ’80s. So I decided to open one; it was sort of an adventure at that time. To this day, however, I am happy about that decision,” he smiles.

The shop opens on all weekdays at 5:30pm and shuts by 8:30pm. As it approaches its 40th anniversary, Mani’s youthful energy remains undiminished. He single-handedly runs the shop, maintaining the same flavours that have captivated customers for four decades.

The signature dish, kappa-kanji, is crafted with a blend of curry leaves, green chilies, ginger, garlic, pepper, and coriander leaves – all simmered with tapioca. “The coconut oil is the magic ingredient,” Manichettan reveals as he stirs the dish.

This hearty porridge, served with hot scrambled eggs, costs Rs 45. The precise balance of ingredients creates a dish that is both flavourful and nostalgic. Having a steaming portion as it drizzles outside is blissful. The feeling makes the trip to Tirpunithura worthwhile.