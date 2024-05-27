Kerala government aiming for permanent solution to Periyar pollution says P Rajeev

KOCHI: The state government is aiming to find a permanent solution to protect river Periyar, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday. Further action will be taken based on the sub-collector’s report regarding the recent fish kill in the river, Rajeeve told reporters in Kalamassery.

“A high-level meeting will be held in Thiruvananthapuram after the sub-collector submits the probe report. Kufos (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) had also appointed an expert committee based on discussions with the fisheries minister. All the reports will be compiled and the sub-collector will submit a final report,” the minister said.

If there is any discrepancy in the reports submitted to the sub collector by the Pollution Control Board and Kufos on Saturday, the same will be noted in the report submitted by the sub collector, he said. “If there are significant discrepancies between the reports, an independent investigation will be carried out,” Rajeeve said.

He said the sub collector’s report, slated to be submitted to the chief secretary through the district collector on Sunday, is expected to reach the government by Monday. On the allegations regarding the presence of ammonia and sulfur in the river water, the minister, citing experts, said it could be from organic or chemical waste.

“Should the report specify that an inspection is required in this regard, the government will consider it. The government is aiming to find a permanent solution to the problem. Once it becomes clear which chemical is present in the water, the company that has released the said chemical waste can be identified. It has been noticed that fish have died in Kumbalangi too.

Whether it happened for the same reason will be clear only after the scientific examination,” he said.Rajeeve pointed out that the government has already discussed and arrived at a decision that an authority needs to be appointed to monitor the protection of rivers.

“The possibilities regarding this will be examined in detail. Matters will be determined in coordination with various departments and not under the leadership of any single department,” he said.