One year on, Kannamaly residents still await seawall construction

KOCHI: In the past, what buoyed the residents of Kannamaly, a strip of coastline in Kochi that faces the full brunt of nature’s fury every monsoon, were the promises of their elected leaders. Promises to build a sea wall and safeguard their homes and livelihoods from the relentless, prying arms of a violent sea.

June 9 will mark the anniversary of this unkept promise. Now, as another monsoon approaches, several homes in the region are facing imminent destruction. “It seems that for the government, everything was settled once a 7.5km stretch of the sea wall was commissioned. But what about the poor fisherfolk who live north of the Chellanam sea wall?” said 55-year-old Joice Babu, a resident.

She also pointed out that the geo-bags placed on the coast by the officials are in tatters. “They don’t stand a chance against the strong waves whipped up by the monsoon winds,” she added.

V.T. Sebastian, a member of the Chellanam Janakeeya Vedhi (CJV), said that there was no sea wall to speak of in these areas. “The stone wall has sunk and in some places, been entirely displaced by the waves, leaving the coast unprotected.”