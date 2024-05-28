Aspinwall House transfer to Coast Guard will ruin heritage charm says Kochi Mayor

KOCHI: Amid talk of the Kochi Biennale being postponed because of financial constraints, history enthusiasts and other stakeholders have expressed concerns over the handing over of Aspinwall House -- a 180-year-old heritage property that has been serving as the main venue of Biennale -- to the Indian Coast Guard for its day-to-day operations.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar told TNIE that he had a telephonic conversation with the Coast Guard head, who told him that the maritime agency is not particular about buying Aspinwall House if it has alternative land.

“I have written to the chief minister and have brought the matter to the notice of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is also in charge of the district, seeking urgent intervention,” Anilkumar said.

Sources confirmed that a deal was agreed between DLF Group -- the current owners of Aspinwall House -- and Coast Guard. “It is true that DLF has plans to sell the property to the Coast Guard. However, the discussion is in its initial stage,” said another source.