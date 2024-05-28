Cloud burst in Kochi, conditions favourable for monsoon onset

KOCHI: Heavy rain lashed south and central Kerala inundating low lying areas on Tuesday morning. Heavy rain caused water logging and traffic snarl ups at Edappally, Kakkanad, Infopark, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Ernakulam South railway station, KSRTC bus stand, Palarivattom, Kaloor Aluva, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi, Thoppumpady, Mattancherry, Mundamveli and West Kochi areas.

"It was a real cloud burst in Kalamassery. The rain gauge at Cusat recorded 98.5 mm rainfall between 9.10 am and 10.10 am," said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash.

The house of writer M Leelavathi was flooded in the morning. Water rose to around 2 feet inside the house and several books were destroyed. The family members shifted the writer to another house. A huge tree uprooted and fell on a KSRTC bus at Fort Kochi on Tuesday morning. Police and Fire Force personnel removed the tree and restored traffic in the area.

Five fishermen who ventured into the sea on Tuesday morning had a miraculous escape after their boat capsized due to rough sea conditions.