Flooding, choked traffic throw life out of gear in Kochi

KOCHI : Several places in Ernakulam district, especially Kochi city, were left inundated on Tuesday following a cloudburst in the morning. Flooding and subsequent traffic congestion disrupted normal life in most parts of the city.

Vehicles were caught in traffic for hours on the 14-km stretch between Aluva and Edappally. With several houses inundated in the heavy rain, the district administration has opened two relief camps.

Waterlogging and traffic snarl-ups were reported at multiple locations including Edappally, Kakkanad, Infopark, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Ernakulam south railway station, KSRTC bus station, Palarivattom, Kaloor, Aluva, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Tripunithura, Fort Kochi, Thoppumpady, Mattancherry, Mundamveli, and other West Kochi areas.

While a house collapsed partially in Mundemveli, Fort Kochi, a KSRTC bus was damaged when a tree fell following heavy winds.

Camps were opened in Kakkanad, Kanayannur taluk, and Kalamassery regions. As of Tuesday evening, nine families (a total of 20 people) were shifted to a camp opened at the M A Aboobaker School in Kakkanad while 27 people were shifted to the VHSS in Kalamassery. By evening, only these two camps remained open in the district. Three houses were also damaged.

Water gushed into houses at Moolepadam, Hidayat Nagar, and Puthuvayil in Kalamassery municipality. “The worst affected was the Moolepadam area, where around 200 houses were inundated. The entire area was flooded, including houses and commercial establishments,” said Kalamassery municipality chairperson Seema Kannan.