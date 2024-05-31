A for artificial intelligence

KOCHI: A new world opened up in front of high school teacher Ajaimon M R from MGM High School, Puthencruz, as he, along with peers from across Kerala, attended a recent “summer training camp” organised by the state government.

“It was a special one, on artificial intelligence (AI) — a topic that everyone has been discussing over the past few months,” he says. “I had used AI, and wasn’t aware of how it could be part of school education.”

Notably, on Thursday, the government announced that it was including AI in the school curriculum.

In another big leap in education, the state has decided to include AI in school textbooks for Classes 1, 3, 5, and 7. By 2025-26, they will be introduced in Classes 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, and 10.

The training programme, being held in multiple phases, was initiated at the beginning of May with the aim of upskilling about 80,000 school teachers on AI, its potential and pitfalls by August. General Education Minister V Sivankutty says, by 2025 January, about 2 lakh teachers will be trained in summarisation, image generation, prompt engineering, presentation-animation, and evaluation.

“The first day of the three-day programme was about the basics – what is AI. And then we were introduced to different tools. I realise that its scope is immense,” says Ajaimon, a Hindi teacher.

Elizabeth Rose Lalson, a computer science teacher of Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School, who attended the training in Thiruvananthapuram, says AI “is, no doubt, the new disrupter”.