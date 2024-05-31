MGnificent!

KOCHI: Travelling along a coastal city rich in French colonial memories in a car with British lineage was what MG Motor India organised last week for a group of women auto-vloggers. The Bengaluru-Puducherry round trip, totalling 650 km in three days, aimed to debunk many myths about electric cars.

The ZS EV, MG’s prestigious product in the Indian market, was the car of choice. We started from Bengaluru and drove 325km to Puducherry on a single charge, showcasing its impressive true range and alleviating any ‘range anxiety’ — the new concern of EV owners.

The car

The ZS EV is not a typical boxy SUV; its unique design language sets it apart. Dynamic lines, grille design, alloy design, and full LED hawk-eye headlamps are very attractive.

The plush interiors of the car tell a premium story too. The dark grey theme, 25.7cm HD touchscreen infotainment, full digital cluster with a 17.78cm LCD screen, dual-pane panoramic sky roof, air filter, and leather-wrapped steering wheel ensure satisfaction. MG has always been known for its connectivity features, and the ZS EV offers 75+ connected car features. However, there is no option for ventilated seats in this premium EV.

The motor

The ZS EV delivers 176ps power and 280Nm torque. The company claims 0-100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds; but on the unfamiliar highway, I could not perform such a test, though three-digit speeds were easily attained during driving.