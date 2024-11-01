Autorickshaw driver arrested for hacking woman in Eloor

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested an autorickshaw driver who allegedly hacked a woman at her residence in Eloor the day before.

Deepu, 46, of Mulavukad was arrested for attacking Sindhu P B, 47, of Kanappilly Nagar in Eloor. Sindhu suffered a deep cut on her throat and underwent surgery. She remains in the ICU.

The police said Deepu had been driving the autorickshaw, registered in the name of Sindhu’s husband, on rent.

“He did not pay several months’ rent. Sindhu demanded that Deepu clear the dues or she would take the vehicle back. Promising to pay the rent, Deepu reached Sindhu’s house around 7pm on Wednesday. There, he sought more time to pay the entire sum. Sindhu did not agree and an argument broke out between the two,” said an officer.

In a fit of rage, Deepu pushed Sindhu to the bed, whipped out a knife and slit her throat, said the police.

“When one of the neighbours reached the house upon hearing Sindhu’s screams, Deepu fled. Sindhu was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she underwent an immediate surgery,” said the police.

The police launched a manhunt and picked up Deepu from the Mulavukad area. After interrogating him, the police produced Deepu before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.