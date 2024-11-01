Mar Thomas Tharayil enthroned ninth head of Changanassery archdiocese

KOTTAYAM: Mar Thomas Tharayil has been enthroned as the fifth Metropolitan Archbishop and the ninth head of the Archdiocese of Changanassery in a solemn ceremony filled with religious fervour held at St Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery on Thursday.

The ceremonies were officiated by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, head of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The outgoing Metropolitan Mar Joseph Perumthottam and Pala diocese Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt participated as co-celebrants.

To mark the occasion, 101 ritualistic firecrackers were ignited and church bells at the Metropolitan Church were rung. The procession, comprising of the vested bishops and priests, started at 9 am.

Mar Thomas Tharayil and other bishops were then escorted to a specially prepared venue on the church premises for the liturgical services.

Mar Joseph Perumthottam welcomed the gathering, followed by Fr Isaac Alencheri reading the appointment letter. During the Holy Mass that followed, Cardinal Mar

Raphael Thattil performed the laying on of hands service, officially crowning Mar Thomas Tharayil as the Metropolitan.

Mar Thomas, adorned in church regalia, was then escorted to the throne and placed on the throne.