One killed, three injured after car collided with lorry in Kochi

KOCHI: In yet another accident on the Seaport-Airport Road stretch, a youth was killed and three others injured after their car collided with a lorry at Irumpanam on Thursday morning.

Ajith, 22, of Kokkappilly in Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam, is the deceased. Josh, 21, of Kallooppara in Tiruvalla; Ranjith Jose, 26, of Mannadisala in Pathanamthitta and Jithin 21, of Muthoor in Tiruvalla are the injured persons. The police said preliminary enquiry revealed they were moving at a high speed.

The police said the four youths were hospital management students at Adi Institute of Management in Kochi, and stayed at a hostel in Palarivattom. On Wednesday, Ajith had taken Josh, Ranjith and Jithin to his residence. The accident took place while they were returning to the hostel in the car of Ajith’s mother. Ajith was behind the wheel.

“The accident took place near the Irumpanam Old Post Office Junction on Seaport-Airport Road around 4.30 am. The car, which had overtaken another vehicle, collided with the truck coming from Kakkanad side,” said an officer.

People rushed to the spot and took the students to a private hospital in Kakkanad, where Ajith was declared dead. Ranjith and Josh are on ventilator support.

Jithin suffered multiple fractures, but is stable now. The Hill Palace police registered a case and launched a probe.

“We have collected visuals from CCTVs installed at shops on the stretch. Preliminary probe reveals the car was moving at a high speed. After overtaking another vehicle, it continued on the opposite lane for some distance before colliding with the lorry. We have registered an FIR,” said an officer.

The lorry driver also suffered a minor injury. The police wrapped up the inquest procedure by afternoon. The body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy.