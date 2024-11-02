Contractor threatens to stop Kochi's Chilavannoor Bund Road bridge work amid protest

KOCHI: The contractor tasked with the Chilavannoor Bund Road bridge construction has threatened to stop the work if residents continue to raise “baseless allegations” and indulge in “violent protest.”

The contractor made the statement, after a group allegedly entered the construction site by force and attempted to manhandle the workers recently.

“Fake news about the work being temporarily stopped due to faulty design had been circulated in some WhatsApp groups earlier. Some people had then entered the site by force and attempted to manhandle workers. The contractor has warned of halting the work if they face similar acts in future,” the KMRL said in a statement, while also denying any faults with the bridge’s design. KMRL MD Loknath Behera has sought the people’s cooperation for timely completion of the project.

Meanwhile, traffic is being regulated on the stretch to facilitate the construction. Arrangements for pile load testing and piling of the main span are progressing.

Demands are being made to wrap up the project fast and open the 3.5-km-long stretch to traffic, especially since the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge has been closed for relaying work.