Meditating on Yati

KOCHI: “You should look for yourself in your art.”

These words resonated with American artist Andrew Larkins as he reflected on his state of mind, deeply drawn to ‘The Penitent Magdalene’ by Georges de La Tour. He had encountered the masterpiece at an art gallery he visited while accompanying his father-in-law.

The painting’s meditative mood and trance-like quality captivated him. Mary Magdalene, holding a candle, contemplates her life’s transience as the candle melts, its light and shadows casting a Caravaggesque realism.

It was not just the technicalities that attracted Andrew. Rather, it was the oneness he felt with Mary Magdalene’s contemplation as she gazed around, finding liberation in impermanence.

“It was probably then that I truly understood what I was told years ago when I met Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati,” says Andrew, who recently held an art exhibition themed on Atmopadesha Satakam, the magnum opus of Sri Narayana Guru, in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of Yati’s birth centenary on Saturday.

“I was just 25, caught in the confusion typical of youth in the US, grappling with the material world, political issues, altered states of consciousness, and the desire to make sense of it all. I thought it important to meet a wise man, and there he was, viewing us not as followers but as psychological formations. I met him at an academic session, and he told me, ‘Look for yourself in your art.’”

Andrew found himself immersed in various forms of art. Gradually, like Nachiketas in the Katha Upanishad, he responded to his inner calling. He left other works to focus on illustrating Atmopadesha Satakam, a text revered by Yati for self-realisation.

The project took over a decade, as Andrew explored a visual language that combined symbols with geometric concepts.

“The Upanishads offer a structure for our states of waking, sleep, deep sleep, and trance that describes the external world. I capture optical phenomena on my iPhone, coupling them with memories and readings,” he says of his Atmopadesha Satakam series.

“In a world of moving frames, studying static ones is key to stilling the mind and discovering one’s true self. Modern humanity needs this; otherwise, we are just solving problems by creating more.”