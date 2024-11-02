Project SMILE launched in Ernakulam with aim to rehabilitate, support homeless people

KOCHI: In an initiative to rehabilitate and support abandoned and marginalised individuals in the city, the Ernakulam district administration has launched the project SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise), with the support of the Union government.

“A comprehensive rehabilitation of those involved in panhandling in urban areas is the aim of the project. The various phases of the project are survey, identification, mobilisation, providing rescue shelter and comprehensive rehabilitation.

The individuals will be provided with counselling, educational and skill development training, vocational training, and healthcare with the cooperation of people’s representatives,” said District Collector N S K Umesh while launching the initial steps of the SMILE project.