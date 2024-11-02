Sweet balance : No-sugar challenge

KOCHI: This Deepavali, our family joined the celebrations in the apartment complex. It was a lively gathering filled with dance performances and the promise of a delicious dinner. When we reached the dessert counter, I couldn’t resist the tempting spread of sweets, especially my favourite — jalebi.

Though I don’t usually indulge in sweets, I make an exception for jalebi. As I savoured a piece, one of our neighbours raised an eyebrow and asked, “Do you eat sugar? Aren’t you a health coach?” He then launched into a conversation about how he and his friends were embarking on a 30-day no-sugar challenge.

So, what exactly is this challenge? A “no-sugar challenge” usually means giving up all added sugars, processed sweets, and sugary drinks for a period of time — often 30 days. The idea behind it is simple: cut out sugar and break your dependence on sweets.

Often, the benefits of cutting down sugar come from a combination of other positive behavioural changes that follow. As someone becomes mindful about reducing sugar, a gradual mindset shift happens with a focus on making healthier choices.

So they might also start cutting back on oily foods, excess fats, and processed foods. They may even become more physically active. The combined effect contributes to a significant improvement in overall health.

However, some people even start eliminating foods with natural sugars, such as fruits, to intensify the effect, which may not be a smart decision. Extremely strict lifestyle habits are often unsustainable and can sometimes lead to mood disorders and unhealthy relationships with food. The key is in learning to strike a balance!

Sugar becomes a real issue when we consume it in highly refined, concentrated forms, like table sugar, sugary drinks or sweets. Having said that it’s not the the sugar itself that causes the problem but the quantity and how we consume it within our broader diet.