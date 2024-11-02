Vegan way: Veganism has an Indian connection

KOCHI: Did you know? Veganism has an Indian connection. Indeed, it is believed that the vegetarianism, which led to veganism, first emerged in the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. Between 3000 and 1300 BCE, some practised vegetarianism by rejecting all kinds of flesh in their diet. Later, the ideology was embraced by Indian emperors Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka as well.

Beyond the borders

In China, it is said that the concept of a meatless lifestyle originated before the Western Zhou Dynasty (1027 to 1771 BCE). It soon evolved into the concept of not harm another living being — an important facet of Buddhism, the first instance of vegan ideology.

Later, in 500 BCE, vegetarianism finds a mention in the works of Greek philosopher and mathematician, Pythagoras. The scholar who developed the famous Pythagoras theorem in Mathematics believed in inter-species kindness to such an extent that he made sure to not interact with hunters and even cooks.

And the first known person to have adopted veganism was Arabic poet al-Ma’arri, who entreated people not to desire the flesh of slaughtered animals or the white milk of mothers.

Penetration to the West

However, the meatless diet was slow to penetrate Western societies. It was in the 19th century that vegetarianism reached Western shores. Then, in 1847, a vegetarian society began to function in the UK. Three years later, such a society was formed in the US.

Soon enough, people started believing in the concept of non-dairy and zero-use of animal products. However, it was not until 1944 that the term vegan first appeared. On November 1, to be precise, on a newsletter titled Vegan Newsletter.

It was invented by British woodworker Donald Watson and Dorothy Morgan, his wife, by using the first three and last two letters of the word vegetarian. Strict veganism prohibits the use of animal products such as meat, dairy, silk, honey, leather, wool, etc.

Modern times

Fast forward to the 21st century, veganism has taken on political dimensions, especially due to the rising climate issues and animal rights violations.

It is said that ever year, more than 80 billion animals are slaughtered around the world. To accommodate their farms and for grazing, forests are felled.

The Kerala touch

In India, veganism reached from the popularity it afforded in the Western world. Though, it is slowly gaining prominence in Kerala, the state already boasts of a wide range of traditional dishes that are inherently vegan in nature. For example, sambar and thoran are made entirely of veggies and roots.