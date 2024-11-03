Cops vacate illegal occupants from NRI’s house at Vyttila

KOCHI: Police have vacated people from the house of an NRI in Vyttila which was occupied without the knowledge of the owner. Earlier police had registered a case against a person named Santhosh Kumar, a native of Aroor who rented out the house without informing the owner Ajith K Vasudevan who lives with his family in the US.

According to police officials, around 30 persons, including a family and bachelors, were staying at the house of Ajith for the past six months. The accused Santhosh also made alterations in the room structures to rent it out to several people. “After we received the complaint, the occupants were told to vacate the house soon. As directed, they left the house on Friday. We have also questioned Santhosh about the matter,” a police officer said.

Police had registered a cheating case against Santhosh based on the complaint of a person who was staying for rent at the house. According to police, Santhosh told tenants that the house belonged to his relatives who lived abroad and charged Rs 7,000 for a room. Santhosh told police that he was tasked by a relative of Ajith to give the house for rent. However, Ajith denied it and said that he did not know Santhosh and did not assign anyone to rent out the house.

The incident came to light after Ajith noticed that the electricity bill of his house was above Rs 5,000 for the past several months. He initially assumed it as an issue with the KSEB electricity meter. When his friends checked the two-storeyed house at Vyttila, they found it was occupied by bachelors and families.