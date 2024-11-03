Joju George lands in ‘review’ trouble

KOCHI: Actor Joju George, who responded to a man who posted a review of the recently released film Pani, has landed in controversy.

The actor-producer, over phone, threatened Adarsh, who posted a negative review of the film, and allegedly challenged him to face the actor personally.

The reviewer who posted on social media against the rape scene in the film also posted the call recording. Joju has also criticised those who gave negative reviews, saying that the film was released after spending Rs 20 crore and reviewers are giving negative publicity for it.