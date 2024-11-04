Kundannoor-Thevara bridge scheduled to reopen for traffic today

KOCHI: The key Kundannoor-Thevara bridge would be reopened for traffic on Monday with the PWD (NH wing) completing the road relaying works on the 5.9-km stretch from Kundannoor Junction to CIFT Junction ahead of schedule, a development that is expected to ease severe traffic congestion in the Kochi city and near-by areas. However, work in a 300-metre section from Kundanoor Junction to the bridge are yet to be completed, the authorities said the same can be done while allowing one-way traffic.

“We could complete the work ahead of schedule, ie, November 15. Now, only the BMBC work in the small section is remaining which we will be completed on Monday,” a senior PWD official said.

The 650-metre long Alexander Parambithara bridge was closed for traffic along with the 1.72-km Kundannoor-Thevara bridge on October 15. The same resulted in the city traffic going haywire, making life difficult for daily commuters and office goers, as severe traffic bottlenecks were experienced at key junctions like Thoppumpady, Vathuruthy, Pallimukku and Vyttila. However, there was some respite when the renovated Alexander Parambithara bridge was reopened for traffic on October 25 evening.

While the Maradu residents heaved a sigh of relief, a few pointed out that the authorities could have repaired the NH-66 service road at Kundannoor as well. “Currently, a few portions of the service road (towards Vyttila direction) have caved in, making the stretch prone to water-logging. They could have carried out the repair work of the small section as well, which would have eased up the traffic congestion at the junction,” said Sathyaraj Pankaj, a Maradu native.