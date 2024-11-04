Mission decongest: NHAI to kick off key Kochi bypass work today

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would officially begin the construction of the key Kochi bypass project, crucial to decongest the central region, on Monday. The work would begin with the boundary stone-laying activities as part of acquiring 290 hectares of land for laying the 44.7-km-long six-lane greenfield highway connecting Karayamparambu near Angamaly with Nettoor near Kundannoor.

The agency targets to complete the complex land acquisition process in a year. It has now written to the state government to deploy at least additional staff to hasten the land acquisition process.

“The boundary stone-laying activity will commence from the Angamaly side. Our primary aim is to complete the land acquisition process in a year. The Centre has assured us that the funds for providing compensation will be allotted without any delay once the 3(D) notification (completion of land acquisition process) is issued,” a senior NHAI official said.

To facilitate the same, the NHAI has written to the state government seeking additional staff, including surveyors and revenue officials, to complete the “complex process” of acquiring 290 hectares of land in the one year itself.

“We need at least 100 staff for meeting the deadline as the land acquisition process is complex -- from hearing complaints and ownership disputes, their resolution, fixing compensation price, survey of plots, marking boundaries to finally acquiring the land. We have written to the state, requesting to allot additional staff,” the official added.