Mission decongest: NHAI to kick off key Kochi bypass work today

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would officially begin the construction of the key Kochi bypass project, crucial to decongest the central region, on Monday. The work would begin with the boundary stone-laying activities as part of acquiring 290 hectares of land for laying the 44.7-km-long six-lane greenfield highway connecting Karayamparambu near Angamaly with Nettoor near Kundannoor.
The agency targets to complete the complex land acquisition process in a year. It has now written to the state government to deploy at least additional staff to hasten the land acquisition process.
“The boundary stone-laying activity will commence from the Angamaly side. Our primary aim is to complete the land acquisition process in a year. The Centre has assured us that the funds for providing compensation will be allotted without any delay once the 3(D) notification (completion of land acquisition process) is issued,” a senior NHAI official said.
To facilitate the same, the NHAI has written to the state government seeking additional staff, including surveyors and revenue officials, to complete the “complex process” of acquiring 290 hectares of land in the one year itself.
“We need at least 100 staff for meeting the deadline as the land acquisition process is complex -- from hearing complaints and ownership disputes, their resolution, fixing compensation price, survey of plots, marking boundaries to finally acquiring the land. We have written to the state, requesting to allot additional staff,” the official added.
The Rs 6,000-crore project is expected to decongest the existing NH-544 and NH-66 sections from Angamaly to Aroor. Long-distance vehicles can bypass Kochi city and junctions like Angamaly, Aluva, Kalamassery and Edappally, saving nearly an hour.
Complaints galore during hearings
The authorities have started holding hearings in connection with the land acquisition process in which they are receiving “a lot of” grievances regarding alignment and compensation. For instance, nearly 100 land owners have filed complaints with the Maradu village itself.
A hearing was held there recently in which the Deputy Collector (LA) briefed the project details to resolve their concerns. “The land owners will be provided fair compensation. Currently, agricultural (plots), forests (trees) and public works (buildings) departments are in the process of fixing the value,” the official said.
As per the alignment, the bypass will join the Edappally-Aroor NH-66 near Maradu market road at Nettoor.