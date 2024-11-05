30 families near Pallikavala left without water supply for 10 days

KOCHI: Thanks to the delayed response from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), around 100 people staying in 30 houses in the Pallikavala area in Kappela ward of Cheranalloor panchayat are not receiving water for the past 10 days. While the KWA authorities say that they are working hard to restore the supply as fast as possible, the residents are finding it difficult to cope with the issue.

“I have been living here for the past 28 years and never ever came across such a situation. Now, we use about 500 litres of water supplied by the panchayat authorities in tanker lorries. It is embarrassing that the KWA authorities are neither giving a clear reply as to why water is not supplied. Nor do they tell us when the supply would be restored,” said local resident Damodaran.

When contacted, the KWA authorities told TNIE that the issue would be solved by Tuesday. “Due to some electrical problem, we could not supply water some eight days ago and the water supply was affected in many parts of Kappela ward. We could clear the electrical problem in two days. We assume that there is leakage or block at the beginning point of the water tank from where water is supplied to Pallikavala area,” said the authorities.

Inside sources from the authority said the migrant workers under contract to repair and restore the pipelines went to their respective states for Diwali vacation which actually delayed the work.