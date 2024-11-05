Kundannoor-Thevara bridge opens, Maradu chairperson flags issues

KOCHI: The renovated Kundannoor-Thevara bridge was opened to traffic on Monday, easing the traffic congestion that the city had been facing for the past several weeks.

However, Maradu Municipality Chairperson Antony Ashanparambil soon wrote to the PWD (NH wing) requesting urgent measures to address certain ‘anomalies.’

“The main issue, even after the completion of the renovation work, is that the expansion joints still get flooded during rains. Earlier, it was the stagnant rainwater that led to the quick deterioration of the stretch,” Antony Ashanparambil pointed out.

He also requested the installation of a zebra crossing near the existing bus stop in the middle of the 1.72-km bridge to facilitate safe crossing for residents through the busy area.

Another demand is to install grills at the top of the drain pipes to prevent them from getting blocked.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion in many parts of the city, especially on the MG Road-Thoppumpady stretch, eased on Monday with the opening of the 5.9-km stretch from Kundannoor Junction to CIFT Junction, following renovation work.

The PWD (NH wing) completed the work ahead of the November 15 deadline.

Earlier, it was announced that road relaying and bridge repair work on the stretch would be completed within one month of the construction activities starting on October 15.