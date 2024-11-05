Shades of spirituality

KOCHI: Colours fascinated him. He meditated on them with spiritual fervour. His feelings, moods, philosophies, and ideologies — he expressed them all through colours. He sought nirvana in them.

Achuthan Kudallur, one of India’s foremost abstract artists, has left behind a remarkable legacy, a slice of which is currently on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi as part of a retrospective organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Ashvita’s Art Gallery, Chennai.

“He was a self-taught artist who spoke in a language of colours,” says Ashvin Rajagopalan, co-founder of Ashvita’s. This focus on colours inspired the retrospective’s title, ‘Achuthan Kudallur: The Memory of Colour’.

“Initially, he used lines and figurative drawings to express himself,” Ashvin adds. “But they were not as realistic as one would expect. Instead, they were sophisticated, mature works with elements of cubism and other artistic styles. However, it was in the 1980s that he began abstract painting and embraced vivid colours. That was when he truly found himself, and for the next 40 years, he continued with abstract works and the study of colours.”

Achuthan, who hailed from Kudallur in Palakkad district, had periods of just one or two hues. In his ‘Red and Black’ series, for example, he used thick, stark black lines to delineate shapes on a red canvas. Yet no particular emotion or feeling was attached to any colour.

“His truly abstract works, which did not have any particular narrative style, were his way of communicating with the world,” Ashvin notes.