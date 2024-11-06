A stroll under the ‘sleepyhead’ rain trees of Kochi

KOCHI: Strolling through the quaint streets of Fort Kochi, it’s hard to miss these towering botanical giants with their expansive foliage overhead. Lining the roads, the emerald canopies of the ‘rain trees’ resemble massive umbrellas, creating intricate patterns across the sky.

Much like tapioca, rain trees (Samanea saman or Albizia saman) were once foreigners to this land. As Aswathi Jerome, who runs the popular Instagram page @treesofcochin, explains, “They were introduced as avenue plants by the colonisers. It cannot be pinpointed as to who popularised it on our land – could be the Portuguese, or the British, who used its timber as firewood.”

These trees, with their sizable trunks and delicate pink-and-white flowers, are found in other parts of Kerala, but nowhere as abundantly as in Fort Kochi. The local residents have a curious name for it — ‘urakkam-thoongi maram (sleepyhead tree)’ — because its leaves fold up in the evening. It’s also known as the ‘5-o’clock tree’ for the same reason.

“The leaves of these trees are highly sensitive to light,” Aswathi adds, “which is why they droop in the evening or when it rains. It’s like the leaves are going to sleep.”

She highlights another interesting feature: the leaves of this can retain a lot of water after rain, so they keep dripping long after the shower has stopped, creating an ideal environment for small plants to grow underneath.

“This is why they are called rain trees. Also, the trunks host cicadas and other insects that feed on the sap. Their secretions often come down like a drizzle,” she says.