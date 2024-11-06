Man held at Thoppumpady in Assam native’s murder case

KOCHI: A man was arrested in connection with the death of an Assam native at a lodge in Thoppumpady. The accused Abhijith Bhuyan, 30, of Sivasagar in Assam, is detained at Thoppumpady police station after the probe into the incident revealed his involvement in the murder.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on October 30, when Kabya Jyothi, 45, of Nagaon in Assam, was found unconscious in a room of Nethaji Lodge in Thoppumpady. Probe revealed that Kabya and four others together worked on fishing boats. They took two rooms at the lodge on October 29 and Kabya and Abhijith stayed together in a room.

The postmortem report confirmed that Kabya was smothered to death. Police suspect that a clash between Kabya and Abhijith might have led to the former’s murder. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. He is likely to be produced before the court on Wednesday.