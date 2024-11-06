Ripples of a Tsunami

KOCHI: Twenty years ago — on December 26, 2004 — deep beneath the Indian Ocean near the island of Sumatra, a 1,300km-long rupture occurred on the faultline between the Burma and India tectonic plates.

The Indian plate’s edge lies beneath the Burma plate. Due to a build-up of tension, a slip occurred on the boundary about 30km below sea leavel. The time was 7.59am (6:28am IST) at Banda Aceh, Northern Sumatra, in Indonesia when this tectonic shift occurred.

As is often the case with tectonic movement, this slip triggered an earthquake. It was no ordinary quake. With a magnitude of 9.1 on the Richter Scale, it was recorded as the third-largest earthquake since 1900. It lasted for about 10 minutes. Tremors were felt in neighbouring countries, including India.

Within minutes, enormous waves — rising as high as 51m — began crashing against the coasts of Sumatra. The ensuing seven hours were terrifying. Like a nightmare.

News channels across the world started flashing a phenomenon that the modern world had not heard much of: tsunami. In Japanese, the word means ‘harbour wave’ – ‘tsu’ meaning harbour and ‘nami’, wave. Sounds harmless. But that isn’t the case.

Within 90 minutes, the waves reached the Indian shores, devastating coastal communities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.