What you need to hear about presbycusis

KOCHI: Hearing loss associated with the physiological ageing process in the ear is known as presbycusis. It usually manifests around the age of 60. However, certain factors can accelerate the deterioration of hearing. They can be age-related, genetic, noise exposure, hormonal, ototoxic drugs, etc.
With advancing age, there are anatomic and physiologic changes in the nerve and the nerve cells associated with hearing. Also, comorbidities like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, renal (kidney) disorders, and dyslipidemia can accelerate hearing loss.
Individuals with chronic noise exposure and sustained noise-induced inner ear damage in their youth tend to develop more severe noise-induced hearing loss. Work-related and environmental exposure to chemicals such as toluene, styrene, carbon monoxide, mercury, lead and also ototoxic medications can accentuate hearing loss. Recent studies have shown the role of hormonal factors too.
The typical presentation of presbycusis is gradual onset and slowly progressive hearing loss (in one or both ears). Mild cases are often difficult to detect. The family and friends are generally more aware of the hearing loss than the patients themselves. The patient usually complains of difficulty in discriminating speech, especially in a room with significant background noise.
Ear examination may show wax, discharge or fungal debris which should be cleared. The patients should then undergo a hearing test – pure tone audiometry. The resulting audiogram graphically represents the hearing threshold of the patient at various loudness levels and frequencies (pitch).
Age-related hearing loss cannot be cured per se. But using hearing aids may improve symptoms, delay complications and have a significant positive effect on the quality of life and communication.
Hearing aids are small electronic devices which may be worn behind or in the ear. They amplify the sounds so that the person can hear better in both noisy and quiet situations.
The hearing aids that will work best for the patient depend on the kind and severity of the hearing loss. It should be used regularly; hence it is important to choose one that is convenient and easy to use.
Factors to consider when choosing hearing aids
What features would be most useful to the patient
Total cost of the hearing aid
Do the benefits of newer technology outweigh the higher cost
Is there a trial period to test the hearing aid
Servicing and minor repairs
Instructions and precautions
Keep hearing aids away from heat and moisture
Clean hearing aids regularly as instructed
Avoid contact with hairsprays/perfumes
Turn off the hearing aid when not in use
Replace dead batteries immediately
Keep them away from children