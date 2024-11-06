What you need to hear about presbycusis

KOCHI: Hearing loss associated with the physiological ageing process in the ear is known as presbycusis. It usually manifests around the age of 60. However, certain factors can accelerate the deterioration of hearing. They can be age-related, genetic, noise exposure, hormonal, ototoxic drugs, etc.

With advancing age, there are anatomic and physiologic changes in the nerve and the nerve cells associated with hearing. Also, comorbidities like diabetes mellitus, hypertension, renal (kidney) disorders, and dyslipidemia can accelerate hearing loss.

Individuals with chronic noise exposure and sustained noise-induced inner ear damage in their youth tend to develop more severe noise-induced hearing loss. Work-related and environmental exposure to chemicals such as toluene, styrene, carbon monoxide, mercury, lead and also ototoxic medications can accentuate hearing loss. Recent studies have shown the role of hormonal factors too.

The typical presentation of presbycusis is gradual onset and slowly progressive hearing loss (in one or both ears). Mild cases are often difficult to detect. The family and friends are generally more aware of the hearing loss than the patients themselves. The patient usually complains of difficulty in discriminating speech, especially in a room with significant background noise.