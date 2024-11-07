Beware of Ranga-like ‘gangsters’ and their narco traps

KOCHI: Today, many youngsters seem to be fascinated by gangster characters like Ranga, played by Fahadh Faasil in the Malayalam movie, Avesham. However, this admiration almost led to the abduction of two college students in Kochi.

It all started when one of the youth, a student of a college in Kakkanad and residing in an off-campus hostel, befriended Akshay Shaji, a 22-year-old from Irinjalakuda, on Instagram. The latter portrayed himself as a gangster.

“The photos and videos Akshay posted on the social media platform made him appear as a gangster. All this likely captivated the students,” says a police officer. Akshay even offered to ‘assist’ the student with any trouble at college.

Trouble brewed soon enough. In early October, clashes broke out at the college between students from different batches over a love affair. The two youths, one hailing from Thrissur and the other, Pathanamthitta, were injured by seniors during this altercation.

“They mentioned the incident to Akshay over Instagram, and the latter vowed to avenge them,” the officer explains. However, the situation at the college was resolved through parental and administrative intervention.

Akshay the gangster, unaware of this development, arrived outside the college on October 17, accompanied by two friends. The students, who arrived subsequently on a scooter, informed Akshay that they no longer required his help as the matter had been settled.

Angered by this, Akshay forced the students onto the scooter, driving them towards the Kalamassery area.