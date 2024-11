KOCHI: TNIE meets a bunch of people who, consumed by wanderlust, have taken to travel in offbeat ways – from a woman who has been exploring India in her lorry to a stunt rider who pedalled from Kanyakumari to Ladakh on a single-wheel bicycle

Exploring the unknown

Arunima I P has loved travelling from childhood. Now 25, she has visited 30 countries and has no intention of stopping until she has explored the entire world. Better known by her Instagram handle, ‘@backpacker_arunima’, she has been travelling for the past four years. “Each day, I feel like a new person. Each day brings a new experience — visiting new places, meeting new people, tasting new cuisine,” she says.

Over the past one-and-half years, she has visited 13 countries in Africa alone. “Once, I got to learn about black magic in an African village,” she laughs. “I stayed with a family for one week and earned their trust. They treated me like family and shared their stories.”

Ethiopia and Angola are her favourites. In India, it’s Meghalaya.

Arunima says she loves connecting with strangers while on solo trips. “I travel by road as much as possible, hitching rides and staying with locals,” she adds. “I always try to make it budget-friendly, as social media promotions are my only source of income.”

One unforgettable experience, she recalls, was walking through an obscure rural area in Angola, about 1,500km from the capital, Luanda. “Vehicles were rare, and there was barely any network. I was wandering aimlessly when two villagers on a bike came my way. They invited me to their home,” Arunima says. “Their hut was no bigger than an average Kerala kitchen. Yet they gave me space and shared their food with me. I will never forget their hospitality. It’s people like them who inspire me to keep travelling.” Where to next? “I will soon be going to Indonesia. And then, I want to cover South America.”

— Niharika Pramod