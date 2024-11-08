Culprit remains elusive in Kothamangalam murder case even after seven months

KOCHI: More than seven months after a 72-year-old woman was murdered and her jewellery stolen from a house in Kallad near Kothamangalam, the police are yet to make any headway. The investigation into the murder of Saramma was entrusted to the crime branch, which is now analysing digital evidence to identify the person behind the murder.

Last month, Kothamangalam MLA Antony John raised a question in the assembly regarding the case. In reply, the government stated that the probe is still on and attempts are being made to identify the accused. According to crime branch sources, as many as 98 witnesses were identified and their statements recorded. “We also checked on 12 suspects, who are involved in murder or murder attempt incidents as part of thefts. Some of them are convicted and recently released on bail,” an officer said.

The crime branch has also collected footage from around 55 CCTV cameras in the area. With the assistance of cyber cell, the suspects’ IMEI details, call data records and internet protocol detail records are being verified. “We are carrying out a scientific probe involving digital and forensic evidence in the case. We have a few suspects who are under surveillance. The person behind the murder will be nabbed soon,” the officer said.