LDF’s Rasiya to head Thrikkakara works panel

KOCHI: Amid high drama that saw a walkout by UDF members, LDF’s Rasiya Nishad was on Thursday elected chairperson of Thrikkakara municipality’s public works committee. In the seven-member panel, Rasiya received the votes of three LDF members and an independent, who was previously backed by the UDF.

The committee was earlier steered by the UDF. But the election was necessitated when committee member and independent councillor E P Katharkunju withdrew his support to the ruling front last month.

The UDF tried to field Laly Jophin Njannakkal. But the returning officer rejected her nomination citing that Laly was not a member of the committee. The UDF then decided to field the previous incumbent Somi Reji, but later withdrew the nomination. “The UDF tried its best to mess up the election process, but Rasiya was elected unopposed,” a jubilant leader of opposition M K Chandra Babu told TNIE.

LDF members said the committee would complete all pending work and introduce new projects that can be completed before the municipality’s tenure ends next year. Opposition councillors celebrated the victory by distributing sweets and shouting hurrah in front of the municipality office. The political drama unfolded when UDF handed over the post of municipality vice-chairman to independent councillor Abdu Shana. According to front sources, the post was earlier promised to Katharkunju as part of the seat-sharing agreement following the local-body election. Katharkunju felt deceived and joined the opposition camp.

Soon after the election of the vice-chairman, the LDF introduced a no-confidence motion against UDF’s public works standing committee chairperson Somi Reji. With the backing of Katharkunju, LDF won the vote, which resulted in the chairperson’s election on Thursday.

A decision on much-awaited projects – including waste-treatment plant, new bus stand and shopping complex - is pending with the public works committee.