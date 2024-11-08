Tagore Library in Kochi set to celebrate 80th anniversary
KOCHI: Walking into the Tagore Library and Reading Room at Karuvelipady in West Kochi, it’s hard to believe this little building houses books from the pre-independence era. Founded in 1944 by a group of 13 individuals as a small reading room, this literary haven will complete 80 years on November 26.
Inspired by the freedom movement, the founders named the library after Bengali author and freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore. Today, the library boasts a diverse collection of Malayalam and English books, as well as works in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and Konkani.
“The library started as a small wooden shed and initially only had newspapers,” remarks secretary C S Joseph. Gradually, the founders built up a substantial collection, which now stands at 24,000 books.
Notably, the library, which has about 1,400 members, has been recognised as the best in Kochi taluk five times, including in 2023, and has twice been declared best in the district.
“For 50 years, we had one man as its president — V U Chandrashekharan Pillai, son of one of the founders,” says Joseph. “He donated the brass statue of Tagore installed in front of the library, though it was, unfortunately, not completed until after his passing a few years ago.”
During the Covid crisis, the library was closed for about two months, but committee members took turns delivering books to readers.
Joseph adds that the library is socially active, going beyond being a quiet reading space.
“We have forums for general literature, children, women and senior citizens, and all of these organise monthly or bimonthly events,” he says.
“The sahityavedi (literature forum) holds book discussions that often include well-known literary figures. Eminent short-story writer George Joseph K was our last guest.”
Contests and events are held by the balavedi (children’s forum) as well. “Twenty-four schools in West Kochi are affiliated with us,” says Joseph.
“However, rarely do college students take membership, and those who do are mostly Malayalam literature students.”
A film club named ‘Tagore Talkies’ is another highlight. “It holds monthly screenings of classics in English, Malayalam, and other languages,” he adds.
The library’s working hours are from 4pm to 8pm, but the reading room is open all day. The building stands on 2.5 cents granted to the founders by the Mattancherry municipality, which also facilitated the construction of a small building to replace the “old shed”.
Built in 1950, the building was in a dilapidated state. It was rebuilt in 2020, after “years of effort and visits to numerous political leaders”. Finally, it was MLA K J Maxi who allotted funds for the revamp.
“Some of the old books have been damaged, but many have been salvaged,” Joseph rues.
He sounds a tad worried as the current committee members, about 15 of them, are struggling to find successors. Joseph, at 60, is one of the younger members.
“The future of the library, which houses many rare and out-of-print books, is uncertain if proactive volunteers don’t come forward,” he says.
“Though e-books are becoming popular these days, the feel of an actual book in your hands is something else.”
The library will celebrate its 80th anniversary at 4.30pm on November 24. The function, to be inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden, will have eminent short story writer Francis Norona as the chief guest.