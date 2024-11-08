Tagore Library in Kochi set to celebrate 80th anniversary

KOCHI: Walking into the Tagore Library and Reading Room at Karuvelipady in West Kochi, it’s hard to believe this little building houses books from the pre-independence era. Founded in 1944 by a group of 13 individuals as a small reading room, this literary haven will complete 80 years on November 26.

Inspired by the freedom movement, the founders named the library after Bengali author and freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore. Today, the library boasts a diverse collection of Malayalam and English books, as well as works in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and Konkani.

“The library started as a small wooden shed and initially only had newspapers,” remarks secretary C S Joseph. Gradually, the founders built up a substantial collection, which now stands at 24,000 books.

Notably, the library, which has about 1,400 members, has been recognised as the best in Kochi taluk five times, including in 2023, and has twice been declared best in the district.

“For 50 years, we had one man as its president — V U Chandrashekharan Pillai, son of one of the founders,” says Joseph. “He donated the brass statue of Tagore installed in front of the library, though it was, unfortunately, not completed until after his passing a few years ago.”

During the Covid crisis, the library was closed for about two months, but committee members took turns delivering books to readers.

Joseph adds that the library is socially active, going beyond being a quiet reading space.