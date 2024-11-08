Thomas Varghese is Kochi Biennale Foundation CEO

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation has appointed Thomas Varghese as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Varghese brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia-Pacific in Bangkok, where he focused on sustainable urban development and project management.

A graduate of St Stephen’s College in Delhi and Harvard University in the USA, Varghese combines local knowledge as a resident of Kochi with extensive international expertise.

Dr Venu V, chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, expressed confidence in the appointment, stating, “The key structural changes and the appointment of professionals will enable us to maintain high standards in line with our international peers.”

Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, welcomed the leadership transition, saying, “With our restructuring process now complete, I look forward to an exciting new chapter in our journey.”

In his first remarks as CEO, Thomas Varghese said, “It is an honour to be part of the foundation’s next chapter and to build on its rich legacy.”