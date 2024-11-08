Trumps up or down?

Malayalis generally have strong opinions about politics – from municipal muckraking to geopolitical shake-ups. Here, TNIE gauges how they view the return of Donald Trump as US president
It’s good that Trump is back. During his past tenure, he maintained very good relations with India. I believe that will continue. We might see mutually beneficial trade deals
Rajeev B, autorickshaw driver
India stands at a pivotal moment in global politics, and with President Trump’s re-election, there’s potential for an even deeper bond between our nations. I believe this is a chance for India to showcase its strengths in innovation, culture, and leadership on the world stage. I am hopeful that together, we can work toward a future of mutual growth and shared prosperity.
Aqsa Varghese, model
Trump’s victory is a statement against terrorism and Chinese communist hegemony. He is likely to support India.
Anil Kumar, farmer
I believe that Trump’s victory is beneficial for several reasons: his pro-Israel stance, a strong approach to combating terrorism, and his positive relationship with Modi.
Hari Krishan, accountant
Trump’s return is good for India. One, bilateral ties will improve. Two, Trump has zero tolerance to terrorism.
Ajith Aryan, film industry employee
I had a strong gut feeling that Trump would return to power. Never in the history of America has there been a woman president. Though not a Trump supporter, I believe he is much better than Kamala. He will strengthen the India-US ties. Despite her Indian roots, she might have not been able to do that. Moreover, Trump has repeatedly stated that he will put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He might come up with solutions for the Israel-Palestine conflict, and the India-Canada standoff. Trump has always tried to de-escalate tensions between countries.
Anand, fruit & veggies seller
There is a lot of excitement over Trump’s victory. We should see whether this lasts. One can’t be certain that he would continue his earlier stance towards India. Trump, however, will be way better than Joe Biden, the last president.
Shahul Hameed, autorickshaw driver
Trump’s return is disappointing. However, from India’s security perspective, it might seem beneficial, especially considering the tension between the US and China. One issue is the growing influence of religion in US politics, which seems to contradict the fundamental principles stated in the Treaty of Tripoli, which emphasises on the separation of church and state. Under Trump, the influence of religion on the government is likely to be more pronounced.
Sam Jones, IT consultant
Trump’s return is an indication of the strengthening of the right wing across the globe. His xenophobic and queerphobic attitude, paired with his Christian nationalism, is quite troubling. However, Trump’s foreign policies are better than the Democratic Party’s tactic of selling war in the name of progression.
Appu Sudhan, PG (geography) student
Trump tends to take a strict stance on foreign trade and tax imposition. From that point of view, his return might not exactly be good news. The policies of Joe Biden were often described as immigrant-friendly, that’s not the case with Trump.
Joel, techie
Regardless of who is in power, America will wreak havoc across the world. Also, it’s being said that the Trump will put immigration in a chokehold. Aren’t the American people made up of those who once immigrated to the country?
Chippy Biju, school teacher
I had initially rooted for Kamala. However, after speaking to a friend in the US, I realised Trump’s victory might be good for us. Trump is bold, and this would deter many countries from aggravating geopolitical disputes.
Richumon, retired govt staffer
It’s not that I am a Kamala fan, but Trump winning is devastating news. He supports racism, transphobia, and misogyny. He has been accused of rape. He hates immigrants, and supports the views of Hitler…. His reign will embolden other right-leaning governments. It’s a nightmare.
Deepa Vasudevan, co-founder, Sahayatrika
Trump’s return is a big boon. Not just for India, but for the world order. There were no wars during his previous tenure. He was on top of things, as a businessman of his stature usually is. Also, he and [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi shared a cordial relationship and this extended to the two countries as well. Pakistan and China would be reluctant to wrong us as long as this continues. Of course, Trump’s America-first policies may have adverse effects on immigration and trade. Overall, if you look at the larger picture, global stability ‘trumps’ temporary economic gains.
Vishnu Gopakumar, techie
In this age, it seems society is more attracted to controversies. One has to constantly be in the limelight, on the news cycle very loudly. And that’s what Trump did since 2020. Apparently, this type of popularity works in electoral politics.
C J John, psychiatrist
Donald Trump’s emphatic win evokes a nostalgic ‘American Dream’ from the ’70s and ’80s, prioritising ‘swag’ over ‘sensitivity’, where suggestive racism or misogyny isn’t cancelled, and leaders reflect conservative values. His victory marks a shift away from politically correct, left-liberal woke views, positioning Trump as a guardian of ‘rational’ thought. For India, Trump 2.0 promises stronger ties with the US, expansion of trade and tech prospects, enhanced military collaboration, and the potential revival of a Free Trade Agreement, which had gone cold under Biden.
Abhijith Radhakrishnan, assistant professor, Sacred Heart College, Kochi
I wanted Kamala to win. Abortion rights were the focus this election and Kamala would have committed to reproductive health and freedom. She cares about women’s rights. Having a president who champions for women being able to take decisions about their own bodies could have been America’s biggest win.
Thanuja P H, pharmacy staffer
The US election will have minimal impact on our county. It will, however, have a concerning effect on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Trump will back Israel
Saeed Kurikkal, graphic designer.
The US election result is good news for India. Considering the Modi-Trump chemistry, bilateral relations are likely to get strengthened
Maideen Kutty, bakery owner
Donald Trump is far better than Kamala Harris. India-US ties and trade will improve. His return will benefit us
Biju Kumar, shop owner
Trump’s return will have a positive impact, especially on the economy and stock market
Althaf Muhammed, police officer
The relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump is strong, and this will have a positive impact on our country. In the US, Trump will deport illegal immigrants, and that will benefit America
Prasannan Kochuraman, lottery agent
I don’t like Trump. He does not give due importance to democratic values. His stance on immigration is also a concern. And who can forget his (mis)handling of Covid 19?
Neeshma Jaishankar, psychology student
Compiled by: Krishna P S, Ronnie Kuriakose, Mahima Anna Jacob, Aparna Nair, Kesav Gopan, Niharika Pramod, Aswathy Manoj, Devu Krishna M, Pranav V P, Amritha Mary Jose