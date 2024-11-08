Trumps up or down?

There is a lot of excitement over Trump’s victory. We should see whether this lasts. One can’t be certain that he would continue his earlier stance towards India. Trump, however, will be way better than Joe Biden, the last president.

Shahul Hameed, autorickshaw driver

Trump’s return is disappointing. However, from India’s security perspective, it might seem beneficial, especially considering the tension between the US and China. One issue is the growing influence of religion in US politics, which seems to contradict the fundamental principles stated in the Treaty of Tripoli, which emphasises on the separation of church and state. Under Trump, the influence of religion on the government is likely to be more pronounced.

Sam Jones, IT consultant

Trump’s return is an indication of the strengthening of the right wing across the globe. His xenophobic and queerphobic attitude, paired with his Christian nationalism, is quite troubling. However, Trump’s foreign policies are better than the Democratic Party’s tactic of selling war in the name of progression.

Appu Sudhan, PG (geography) student

Trump tends to take a strict stance on foreign trade and tax imposition. From that point of view, his return might not exactly be good news. The policies of Joe Biden were often described as immigrant-friendly, that’s not the case with Trump.

Joel, techie

Regardless of who is in power, America will wreak havoc across the world. Also, it’s being said that the Trump will put immigration in a chokehold. Aren’t the American people made up of those who once immigrated to the country?

Chippy Biju, school teacher

I had initially rooted for Kamala. However, after speaking to a friend in the US, I realised Trump’s victory might be good for us. Trump is bold, and this would deter many countries from aggravating geopolitical disputes.

Richumon, retired govt staffer

It’s not that I am a Kamala fan, but Trump winning is devastating news. He supports racism, transphobia, and misogyny. He has been accused of rape. He hates immigrants, and supports the views of Hitler…. His reign will embolden other right-leaning governments. It’s a nightmare.

Deepa Vasudevan, co-founder, Sahayatrika