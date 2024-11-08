Vroom away to paradise

KOCHI: For those seeking an adrenaline rush, nothing can beat the feel of the wind on the face, the engine’s thrum, and the scenery rushing past on either side as one rides through less-travelled roads.

But how many have thought of turning this passion for adventure into a lucrative business? Likely not many.

Well, two cousins from Kochi, who are also ardent bikers, decided to turn their love for bike tours into a startup. Anand George and Joseph P Jojo have set up a company called Expedour — a name inspired by the words ‘Expedition, Experience and Tour’.

In Anand’s words, the company embodies the spirit of exploration and discovery.

“The travel bug had bitten us right from childhood,” he says. The cousins hail from a family that used to go on tours regularly, especially during the school holidays.

“However, those tours with the family happened in cars. As we grew up, bikes became our preferred mode of transport. We used to take off on long rides along with our band of cousins. Those rides were thrilling,” he recalls.

After a while though, these tours became less frequent as each got enveloped in their careers or studies.

“After Class XII, Joseph went on to become an engineer while I got busy with preparing for my Chartered Accountancy course. After finishing college, I joined EY in Bengaluru and Joseph began helping out with his father’s business,” explains Anand.

The catalyst for forming the company was a ten-day bike tour programme to Leh and the Northeast that Anand took part in when he was in Bengaluru.