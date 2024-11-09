A truly grand biryani fest at Calicut Notebook

KOCHI: For Malayalis, biryani is more than just a meal – it’s a celebration. The moment the dum is broken, releasing the heady aroma of perfectly spiced rice and tender meat, it signals the start of something special.

Once reserved for festive occasions, biryani has woven itself into daily life as a comforting treat. In a country like India, biryani has countless regional variations, and Kochi — with its vibrant food scene — offers a melting pot of these flavours.

Whether you crave the subtle heat of Lucknow matka chicken biryani or the rich indulgence of a Thalassery version, there’s a spot in Kochi for every biryani lover. But, what if you could savour several biriyani wonders of the world in one place? Enter Calicut Notebook in Kaloor, where the ‘Kochi Grand Biryani Festival’ offers a chance to indulge in every variety imaginable.

As one enters the restaurant, the aroma of fried onion, saffron, and spiced rice fills the air. Most tables are set with a pot of biryani, with the Lucknow biryani in its earthen pot appearing particularly popular.

The feast is indeed a grand one, featuring 15 iconic biryanis from across India — Hyderabadi chicken biryani, Arakkal kuttan biriyani, Kashmiri veg biryani, Samudra biriyani, Thalassery fish biryani, jhinga biryani, Ambur biryani, bamboo chicken biryani, paneer biryani, Kozhikodan kozhi biryani, and Thuthukudi fish biryani.

Chef Jismon Joy, the mastermind behind this well-curated menu, explains that anyone can make biryani, but it’s the ability to serve something which “touches the heart and soul” that truly matters.

“A lot of thought went into finalising the menu. We carefully selected flavours to appeal to a wide range of tastes. Each biryani is crafted with authentic regional spices and traditional cooking methods to capture the true essence of its origin,” he says.