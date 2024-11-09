Deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare Alisha Moopen presented ‘Pravasi Bhushan’ award

KOCHI: Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, was presented with the ‘Pravasi Bhushan’ award by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday.

The award highlights her “impactful leadership and enduring commitment to advancing healthcare, both in India and internationally, enhancing accessibility and quality of care for millions”, said a statement released here. Aster Medcity also launched the groundbreaking CAR-T cell therapy programme for blood cancer treatment.

Governor Ananda Bose inaugurated the programme. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Aster DM Healthcare non-executive director Anoop Moopen, chief operating officer S Ramesh Kumar, senior leadership and doctors of Aster Medcity, besides Alisha, attended the event.