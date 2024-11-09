Drones will emerge as game-changer in fisheries, says Union Minister George Kurian

KOCHI: Drones will emerge as the game-changer in the fisheries sector, providing a tool to address critical challenges with precision and efficiency, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian on Friday.

Inaugurating an awareness workshop on drone applications in the fisheries sector at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi, he said drones can play a pivotal role in managing aquaculture farms, monitoring fish markets, and assessing damage to fisheries infrastructure, particularly during natural disasters when rescue operations are essential.

“Underwater drones can help monitor fish behaviour in natural habitats, detect signs of distress like erratic swimming patterns and provide real-time data to strengthen sustainable fisheries management,” said George Kurian. He said the Union government will launch a project to develop 100 climate resilient coastal fishermen villages across the country.

The initiative will help enhance the economic resilience of coastal fishing communities in the face of climate change challenges. “The state government has allocated Rs 2 crore per village under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the development of essential fisheries infrastructure and facilities.

The initiative will be fully funded by the Union government and is designed to support sustainable economic and livelihood opportunities for fishers, bolster infrastructure, and enhance resilience against climate threats,” the minister said.

The initiative will provide facilities like fish drying yards, processing centres, fish markets, and emergency rescue facilities, along with promoting climate-resilient practices like seaweed cultivation, artificial reefs, and green fuel initiatives, said George Kurian.

He said the Union government has decided to install transponders in one lakh marine fishing vessels this year at an estimated cost of `364 crore. This will facilitate two-way communication enabling real-time tracking of fishing vessels and helping fishermen send short messages using their smartphones while fishing up to 200 nautical miles from the coast.