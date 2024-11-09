Le Meridien sets off jingle bells in style in Kochi

KOCHI: Le Meridien Kochi recently hosted a grand cake mixing ceremony to ring in the festive season. The event brought together guests, including director Jeethu Joseph, and culinary enthusiasts for an evening of festive cheer.

“Each ingredient added – from cashews and almonds to the vibrant spices – was handpicked to ensure the finest flavours,” says executive chef Satish Reddy.

“This ceremony is more than just a culinary activity; it’s a wonderful way for us to bring people together and celebrate the joy of the season.”

Satish adds that his team targets about 10,000 plum cakes this season.

“I am quite proud of our recipe – it’s a tried and tested one. The magic lies in the right ratio of ingredients, especially the spices. And we have been able to hit the sweet spot consistently.”

