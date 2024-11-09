Perandoor clean-up can pave way for canal boat rides, proposes Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the local self-government department and the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to prevent the discharge of waste into rivers and canals.

“If Perandoor canal was cleaned, the government can provide punting facilities on it similar to Cambridge, UK where students and visitors can enjoy the city’s history and scenery from a flat-bottomed boat pushed along with a pole if they can maintain it, why can’t we? They don’t even allow any diesel boat on the river,” a division bench comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P said.

The bench also suggested a campaign from the school level against the dumping of waste in canals and rivers. The court also asked Kochi Corporation to explain what it had done to prevent the discharge of waste into the Perandoor canal. Houses on both sides of the canal are discharging toilet waste into the canal, it said.

The bench pointed out that there are instances where many apartments and houses are discharging waste directly into the river. What action has been taken by the PCB to curb the menace? it asked. To the PCB’s reply that it has issued notice to violators, the court said that it’s not sufficient and asked what action has taken subsequent to the notices?

The court said that across the world, urban bodies spend the most money on waste treatment, while it is accorded less importance in the state. “take any developed country, the quantum of budgetary allocation for waste management is immense. Look at the facilities used by Singapore for waste treatment. Electric energy is being generated out of waste, it’s very effective,” it said.

The bench also criticised police for not taking steps to remove those squatting in front of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation office who are blocking the paths with bins filled with garbage, thereby disrupting the movement of vehicles, citizens and employees.