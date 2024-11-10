Kerala moots holding yearly Olympic-model event: Minister V Sivankutty

KOCHI: The Kerala State School Sports Meet has turned out to be a historic success and the state government is considering the holding of the olympic-model event every year, Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Saturday. “Going by the organising efficiency and also by the number of participating athletes, the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024’ has turned out to be the biggest youth sports event in the world,” the minister said.

So far, 28 of the total 39 sports events have been completed. A total of 24,917 athletes, including 1,587 children with special needs, are participating, while there are 1,244 officials controlling the events. Another 250 students are set to register. Food is being served daily to over 20,000 people.

An ever-rolling trophy in the name of the chief minister will be presented to the district that comes at the top of the points table. Trophies will also be presented to the district winning the first three positions in the under 14, 17 and 19 categories, besides the school and the district winning the first three places in the athletics and aquatics events.

Trophies will also be given to those students (both boys and girls) who win the individual championship in the under 14, 17 and 19 categories of athletics and aquatics events. As many as 15 sub-committees are functional for the efficient conduct of the meet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory ceremony at 4 pm on November 11. Minister Sivankutty will preside over the function while dignitaries, including Finance Minister K N Balagopal, India football former captain I M Vijayan, and actor Vinayakan will participate. A cultural event, to be attended by children, and an athletic parade too will be held.