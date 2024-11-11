Kochi Water Metro terminals to be cultural spots, gathering venues

KOCHI: With the tourist season setting off, the Kochi Water Metro terminal premises would soon become cultural spots and social gathering venues as well, with music bands and buskers weaving the magic on weekends.

The Kochi Water Metro (KWM) is all set to extend its open auditorium at Fort Kochi terminal and the open space before the High Court terminal for hosting musical events.

And to start with, musical bands and buskers could avail the space for free to exhibit their talent and enthral the crowd with their mesmerising voices.

“Besides being a sustainable public transportation mode, the Water Metro also aims to turn the open spaces at terminals as social gathering venues. Hence, we are open to host street music and similar events at our open auditorium and all. What we aim is to extend such space to musical bands, college students, or buskers on the lines of street performances in foreign destinations like Cape Town (South Africa),” said chief operating officer Sajan John.

Citing the example of many European countries like Belgium, the official pointed out that street music can bring vitality and increase sociability, and evoke spontaneous transitions in public spaces.

“We are now planning to allot the spaces for free to start with. Fort Kochi is already booming with tourist activities and such events can keep the crowd going,” he said.

A couple of events has already been held for free at the open space before the High Court terminal.