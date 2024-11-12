Tech giant IBM opens its biggest Gen-AI Innovation Centre in Kochi

KOCHI: Tech giant IBM on Tuesday opened its biggest Gen-AI Innovation Centre in the country in Kochi, which holds the potential to offer over 5,000 jobs.

Inaugurating the facility at Lulu Cyber Tower-2, Infopark, Kakkanad, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said IBM's decision to expand its operations in Kochi within two years of opening its first facility in 2022, shows that big corporations are finding Kerala a better place to do business.

Kerala holds a unique advantage such as a large pool of talented youngsters available in the state, clean air, sustainable transportation facilities, and an abundant supply of water, the minister said.

“Work from Kerala is the new policy of the government, leveraging the unique advantages the state offers,” Rajeeve said.

Terming IBM's new Gen-AI Innovation Center as highly “promising”, the minister said the facility currently had 1,500 workers. “We expect the figure to touch 5,000 in the future,” he added, noting that Kochi had been IBM’s fastest-growing campus in the world.